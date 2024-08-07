Quantcast

Austin Runners Club presents Zilker Relays

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Austin Runners Club

The Zilker Relays is a 10-mile race with teams comprised of four runners. Each participant runs a 2.5 mile loop from one central festival/transition area. The team concept of the Zilker Relays is not unique, but the combination of a relay, festival home base, drinks, and music make this experience a favorite for runners of all calibers and ages. After the race, participants can enjoy a festival featuring beats by DJ Mel, sponsored drinks, and a Tacodeli dinner.

All proceeds from the event benefit Marathon Kids, a national, Austin-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering the next generation of runners.

The Zilker Relays is a 10-mile race with teams comprised of four runners. Each participant runs a 2.5 mile loop from one central festival/transition area. The team concept of the Zilker Relays is not unique, but the combination of a relay, festival home base, drinks, and music make this experience a favorite for runners of all calibers and ages. After the race, participants can enjoy a festival featuring beats by DJ Mel, sponsored drinks, and a Tacodeli dinner.

All proceeds from the event benefit Marathon Kids, a national, Austin-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering the next generation of runners.

WHEN

WHERE

Zilker Metropolitan Park
Austin, TX 78746, USA
https://austinrunners.org/zilker-relays/

TICKET INFO

$300 per relay team
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.