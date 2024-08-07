Austin Runners Club presents Zilker Relays

The Zilker Relays is a 10-mile race with teams comprised of four runners. Each participant runs a 2.5 mile loop from one central festival/transition area. The team concept of the Zilker Relays is not unique, but the combination of a relay, festival home base, drinks, and music make this experience a favorite for runners of all calibers and ages. After the race, participants can enjoy a festival featuring beats by DJ Mel, sponsored drinks, and a Tacodeli dinner.

All proceeds from the event benefit Marathon Kids, a national, Austin-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering the next generation of runners.