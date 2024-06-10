Quantcast

Austin Smiles presents 38th Annual Wish Upon A Smile Gala

Photo courtesy of Austin Smiles - The Austin Plastic Surgery Foundation

Celebrating 38 years of smiles, Austin Smiles Wish Upon A Smile Gala will feature sunset views and a musical performance by Bob Schneider. Guests will enjoy dinner, an open bar, and the opportunity to bid on live and silent auction packages.

Austin Smiles will present the 6th Annual Cullington, Fox, Beckham International Service Award to two outstanding medical volunteers, Dr. Rick Parker and Barbara Powell. The event emcee will be Allison Miller with CBS Austin, and the auctioneer will be Victoria Pineda.

WHEN

WHERE

The Oasis On Lake Travis
6550 Comanche Trail, Austin, TX 78732, USA
https://onecau.se/smileswish2024

TICKET INFO

$350

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
