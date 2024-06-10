Austin Smiles presents 38th Annual Wish Upon A Smile Gala

Celebrating 38 years of smiles, Austin Smiles Wish Upon A Smile Gala will feature sunset views and a musical performance by Bob Schneider. Guests will enjoy dinner, an open bar, and the opportunity to bid on live and silent auction packages.

Austin Smiles will present the 6th Annual Cullington, Fox, Beckham International Service Award to two outstanding medical volunteers, Dr. Rick Parker and Barbara Powell. The event emcee will be Allison Miller with CBS Austin, and the auctioneer will be Victoria Pineda.