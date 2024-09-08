Ballet Austin presents Heart's Desire

Ballet Austin will celebrate Valentine’s Day with Heart's Desire, featuring a trio of dances.

Polyphonia is considered Christopher Wheeldon’s breakthrough contemporary ballet, pairs four couples to the spiky and complex music of Hungarian composer György Ligeti.

Stephen Mills’ Desire finds passion and raw human emotion taking the spotlight. Featuring the exquisite music of Estonian composer Arvo Pärt, the pas de deux is inspired by the challenging emotions of letting go.

The music of legendary crooner Tony Bennett provides the soundtrack to Jessica Lang’s ZigZag. Recently created for American Ballet Theatre, Ballet Austin is the first company to acquire the work since its premiere two years ago. Lang worked with Tony Bennett to incorporate both his songs and visual artwork into her work featuring 14 dancers. The upbeat piece brings together seven decades of Tony Bennett’s time-honored vocal favorites in a recording that also features a special duet by Lady Gaga.