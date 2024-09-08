Ballet Austin presents Love's Gentle Spring

Stephen Mills presents Love's Gentle Spring, a world premiere in two parts.

The first work is set to Czech composer Antonín Dvořák’s “String Quartet No. 12 in F Major, Op. 96.” Nicknamed the American Quartet, Dvořák wrote this piece while enjoying a summer vacation in Spillville, Iowa. Featuring live accompaniment by the Austin Symphony Orchestra, the moving melodies of Dvořák’s composition evoke the exuberant feelings of springtime.

The second piece on the program features the music of contemporary composer and Grammy award-winning artist Bryce Dessner: guitarist, keyboardist, and songwriter for his band, The National. Dessner’s “Concerto for Two Pianos,” written for and first performed by Katia and Marielle Labèque, premiered in 2018 with the London Philharmonic Orchestra.