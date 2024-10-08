Ballet East Dance Company presents The Hip-Hop Theater Explosion!

In a symbolic show of unity between Latinx and Black communities, the historic Ballet East Dance Company - in partnership with ZM3LiveProductions and Guerrilla Reel Multimedia - will present The Hip-Hop Theater Explosion!

Hosted and curated by Austin Hall of Fame hip-hop theater artist Zell Miller, III and featuring DJ Notion, the variety show is a lyrical experience highlighting the four elements of hip-hop culture - b-boying, DJing, MCing, and graffiti artistry - to call on the revolutionary spirit of oneness.

The Hip-Hop Theater Explosion! will feature Jeffery “DaShade Moonbeam” Johnson, Queen Deelah, Nick Cruz, Sol Xprsn, dancers from Ballet East, B-boy Justdre, tap goddess Siobhan Cook, soul singer Infinity Jones, Chelsea Manasseri, slam poet champion Christopher Michael, and word slingers Jonathan Ezemba, Jasmine Games, Mirakol Jade, and Mecca Miles. (Not all performers will appear every night.)