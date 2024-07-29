Big Medium presents Anthony Sonnenberg: "My Eyes Are Starving for Beauty" opening reception

"My Eyes Are Starving for Beauty" is a site-specific installation and performance in celebration of the role that beauty and fantasy have played in queer self-empowerment for the last century and beyond. Sonnenberg draws inspiration from past gay cultural icons such as Divine, whose song "I am Beautiful" musicalizes the exhibition's performance soundtrack, and André Leon Talley's words, which inspired the exhibition title. These, and other creatives like them, stood out for their ability to defy traditional beauty standards, becoming fashion icons for their completely unique, uncompromising style, and their outsized impacts on the worlds of fashion, film, music, and pop culture.

Using common materials, such as recycled clay, thrift store blankets, and scrap lumber, the artist, (a fat gay man) seeks to create a moment of pure fantasy, continuing to defy beauty standards and experience what it means and how it feels to be beautiful.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 5.