Blanton Museum of Art presents Tavares Strachan: "Between You and Me" opening day

Tavares Strachan’s artworks intentionally defy categorization. Spanning sculpture, performance, painting, ceramics, and immersive installations, Strachan’s work explores themes of cultural displacement, migration, and human aspiration by uplifting often hidden histories.

At the Blanton, Strachan will transform the Contemporary Project gallery into a waist-high ‘meadow’ of dried rice grass. Viewed from above, the terrain shapes the form of a Ghanaian Adinkra symbol. Here, Strachan uses the Andikra symbol Mmere Dane, or “time changes,” which articulates the spiritual and philosophical concept of impermanence. At the center of the rice meadow sits a large-scale ceramic sculpture.

Much of Strachan’s practice is connected to an ongoing research project, The Encyclopedia of Invisibility. This over 3,000-page opus documents people, events, and ideas that didn’t typically make it into mainstream encyclopedias. A version of the Encyclopedia will be on view in the exhibition.

In addition to the room-sized installation, three sculptures from Strachan’s Black Madonna series will be on view in the Blanton’s European art galleries.

The exhibition will remain on display through June 1, 2025.

---

Image credit: Tavares Strachen, Encyclopedia of Invisibility (Pocket Guide), 2024, Leather, gilding, archival paper, lucite box and stand, Overall: 9 1/4 x 12 1/8 x 10 in. (23.5 x 30.8 x 25.4 cm), Edition of 250. Courtesy of the Artist and Marian Goodman Gallery.