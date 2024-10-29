Bolm Arts presents "Future Visionaries" opening reception

Where are Austin’s creative youth steering the future of art? The new exhibition "Future Visionaries: The Next Generation of Artists in Austin" will dive into the minds of our most ambitious teenagers and see the world through their vibrant lens. In a society emerging from a pandemic and navigating a tech-saturated landscape, their unique perspectives are more vital than ever.

The Liberal Arts and Science Academy, Bolm Arts' neighbor in East Austin, is a four-year comprehensive, public, urban, advanced academic magnet high school of approximately 1,450 students in the Austin Independent School District. The LASA Fine Arts program mission is to provide students with opportunities to grow personally, to develop their skills and talents, to form relationships with others, and to contribute to something bigger than themselves.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 21.

