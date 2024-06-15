Bolm Arts presents "Midnight Mirage: A Nightlife Narrative" opening reception

Bolm Arts present an art photography exhibition capturing the heartbeat of Austin's vibrant underground. "Midnight Mirage" is curated by Amanda Fay, featuring the work of Ricardo Acevedo, Adam Robinson, Brandon Scott Humphrey, Preston Rolls, Willy Wang, Stevie, and Devin Richard.

Embracing the imperfections of analog photography and harnessing the ethereal qualities of long and double exposure, the artists featured in this exhibition invite audiences on a kaleidoscopic journey through the city's nocturnal spaces and the surreal desolation of the surrounding Texas landscape.

The exhibition will be on display through July 6.