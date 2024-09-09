Bolm Arts presents "The Art of Music"

The Bolm Arts Gallery in the East Austin Arts District will present "The Art of Music," curated by Nicole Josephine Kline, a member of the Bolm Arts Collective. The exhibition commemorates the talents of local Austin artists and musicians.

Exploring the intersection of visual art and live music, the exhibition features a diverse array of artworks, including sculptures, album cover art, and videography. The gallery will showcase pieces from visual artists Autumn Mae and Louis Eastman, alongside album cover designs by local musicians such as John Wesley Coleman and Andrew Cashen, each reflecting the rich music culture of Austin.