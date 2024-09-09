Quantcast

Bolm Arts presents "The Art of Music"

eventdetail
Nicole Josephine Kline

The Bolm Arts Gallery in the East Austin Arts District will present "The Art of Music," curated by Nicole Josephine Kline, a member of the Bolm Arts Collective. The exhibition commemorates the talents of local Austin artists and musicians.

Exploring the intersection of visual art and live music, the exhibition features a diverse array of artworks, including sculptures, album cover art, and videography. The gallery will showcase pieces from visual artists Autumn Mae and Louis Eastman, alongside album cover designs by local musicians such as John Wesley Coleman and Andrew Cashen, each reflecting the rich music culture of Austin.

The Bolm Arts Gallery in the East Austin Arts District will present "The Art of Music," curated by Nicole Josephine Kline, a member of the Bolm Arts Collective. The exhibition commemorates the talents of local Austin artists and musicians.

Exploring the intersection of visual art and live music, the exhibition features a diverse array of artworks, including sculptures, album cover art, and videography. The gallery will showcase pieces from visual artists Autumn Mae and Louis Eastman, alongside album cover designs by local musicians such as John Wesley Coleman and Andrew Cashen, each reflecting the rich music culture of Austin.

WHEN

WHERE

Bolm Arts
5305 Bolm Rd Bay 9, Austin, TX 78721, USA
https://www.bolmarts.org/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.