BookPeople presents Edward Burns: A Kid From Marlboro Road

Photo courtesy of Edward Burns

BookPeople will welcome independent filmmaker and actor, Edward Burns (Saving Private Ryan, The Brothers McMullen, Public Morals) for the release of his debut novel, A Kid From Marlboro Road. Guests can hear from the visionary director and actor, who will be in conversation with screenwriter and producer, Maya Perez.

A Kid From Marlboro Road follows an Irish-American family through the eyes of a 13-year-old boy. Immigrants and storytellers, lilting voices, and Long Island moxie are all part of this colorful Irish-Catholic community in 1970s New York.

Central Presbyterian Church
200 E 8th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
$5-$32.95

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
