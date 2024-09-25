BookPeople presents Edward Burns: A Kid From Marlboro Road

BookPeople will welcome independent filmmaker and actor, Edward Burns (Saving Private Ryan, The Brothers McMullen, Public Morals) for the release of his debut novel, A Kid From Marlboro Road. Guests can hear from the visionary director and actor, who will be in conversation with screenwriter and producer, Maya Perez.

A Kid From Marlboro Road follows an Irish-American family through the eyes of a 13-year-old boy. Immigrants and storytellers, lilting voices, and Long Island moxie are all part of this colorful Irish-Catholic community in 1970s New York.