Bullock Texas State History Museum presents "A Better Life for Their Children" opening day

Bullock Texas State History Museum presents "A Better Life for Their Children," at which visitors can discover how Rosenwald schools built and uplifted communities, even in the most difficult circumstances.

"A Better Life for Their Children: Julius Rosenwald, Booker T. Washington, and the 4,978 Schools that Changed America

"tells the story of the Rosenwald schools that expanded education and shaped a generation of Black leaders who helped give rise to the Civil Rights Movement.

The exhibition features 23 black and white photographs of Rosenwald Schools across America as they exist today by photographer Andrew Feiler. The photographs, along with narratives written by Feiler and artifacts from Texas Rosenwald schools, explore the partnerships that created the schools, their legacy and the people fighting to save them.

The exhibition, presented in English and Spanish, will remain on display through February 23, 2025.