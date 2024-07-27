Cage Match Project presents Jasmine Chock: "Round 22: Plastic Bag Lion Dance" opening reception

Cage Match Project will present "Round 22: Plastic Bag Lion Dance" by multi-medium artist Jasmine Chock. The exhibition combines the Chinese tradition of Lion Dance with the ritual of saving plastic shopping bags to create a new Chinese American Lion species. Collected plastic shopping bags surround the cage, combined with fringed plastic grocery twine, transforming the caged trailer into the lion’s body.

Chock is a Chinese-American artist based in Austin. She works in a wide range of 3D materials, photography, and video, including, but not limited to, sewing, ceramics, noodles, and plastic bags.

Cage Match Project gallery lives in an industrial caged trailer. Measured at 20x8x7 feet, the weathered and rusted container resides in a gravel parking lot in Austin, where it is under constant exposure to the elements and 24-hour public viewership. By fully embracing the caged trailer as both literal and conceptual context, Cage Match Project purposefully stages a narrative of the artist-at-odds, with either history, space, or a work of art itself.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 2.