Cage Match Project presents "Re-Match: A Cage Match Retrospective" opening reception

Cage Match Project presents “Re-Match: A Cage Match Project Retrospective,” featuring artwork and workshops by previous CMP artists, with an overview of nine years of site-specific art installations.

The gallery lives in an industrial caged-trailer. Measured at 20x8x7 feet, since 2015, this weathered and rusted container has served as a site for artists to purposefully stage a narrative of the artist-at-odds, with either history, space, or a work of art itself. Featured artists include Jesse Cline, Emily Lee, Annie Miller, Rachel Means, and Emma Rossoff.

On opening night, CMP will celebrate new and existing artwork by featured artists and to revisit past CMP projects through a series of framed photo documentation of previous CMP installations.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through July 24.