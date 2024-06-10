Quantcast

CASA presents CASA Superhero Run

Photo by David Truong

A longtime CASA tradition, the 15th annual Superhero Run aims to to continue providing powerful advocacy for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Participants will run, walk, or fly their way through the 5K and Kids Fun Run while dressed as their favorite superheroes.

Throughout the event, runners and their cheerleaders can enjoy a festival complete with music, snacks, games, and activities for the whole crew. There will also be a costume contest with a variety of categories for all attendees - even pets.

The CASA Superhero Run benefits CASA of Travis County, CASA of Williamson County, CASA of Central Texas, CASA of Bastrop, Fayette, and Lee Counties.

WHEN

WHERE

Circuit of the Americas
9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd, Austin, TX 78617, USA
https://www.casasuperherorun.com/

TICKET INFO

$10-$50

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
