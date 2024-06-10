CASA presents CASA Superhero Run

A longtime CASA tradition, the 15th annual Superhero Run aims to to continue providing powerful advocacy for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Participants will run, walk, or fly their way through the 5K and Kids Fun Run while dressed as their favorite superheroes.

Throughout the event, runners and their cheerleaders can enjoy a festival complete with music, snacks, games, and activities for the whole crew. There will also be a costume contest with a variety of categories for all attendees - even pets.

The CASA Superhero Run benefits CASA of Travis County, CASA of Williamson County, CASA of Central Texas, CASA of Bastrop, Fayette, and Lee Counties.