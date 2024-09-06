Quantcast

Chingona Fest Texas

Photo courtesy of Chingona Fest Texas

Chingona Fest Texas is a social impact music festival with a mission to empower and uplift the Latina community through music and art. The festival will feature live music, Latina marketplace, local food vendors, Wellness Lounge in partnership with Contigo Wellness, JZD and Vive Cosmetics, and art installations in collaboration with MAS Cultura and East End Eclectic.

Performers will include XBValentine, Destiny Navaira, The Tiarras, Stephanie Bergara, and Angelica Rahe, as well as DJ KICKIT, DJ Helios, and DJ La Moon.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Amphitheater
1401 Trinity St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.chingonafesttx.com/

TICKET INFO

$30; free for children 10 and under

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
