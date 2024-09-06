Chingona Fest Texas is a social impact music festival with a mission to empower and uplift the Latina community through music and art. The festival will feature live music, Latina marketplace, local food vendors, Wellness Lounge in partnership with Contigo Wellness, JZD and Vive Cosmetics, and art installations in collaboration with MAS Cultura and East End Eclectic.

Performers will include XBValentine, Destiny Navaira, The Tiarras, Stephanie Bergara, and Angelica Rahe, as well as DJ KICKIT, DJ Helios, and DJ La Moon.