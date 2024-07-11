Cine Las Americas presents CineNoche: Igualada

This CineNoche screening features a Cine Las Americas International Film Festival encore of Igualada, a film by Juan Mejía Botero which was the 2024 Jury Award Winner for Best Documentary Feature. This event will celebrate the film’s subject matter- black women in political leadership in Latin America.

In Colombia, a nation marred by profound racial and socio-economic disparities, a Black woman from a rural background challenges the status quo by launching a presidential campaign. Reappropriating the term “igualada,” Francia Márquez, catapults a movement to the upper echelons of power, by refusing to “know her place.” Fifteen years in the making, the documentary peels back the curtain on how unprecedented change can happen.

The film has in Spanish with English subtitles.