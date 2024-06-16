Quantcast

Cloud Tree Studios & Gallery presents "No Turning Back"

eventdetail
Photo by Dylan Burchett

Cloud Tree Studios & Gallery presents "No Turning Back," a brief, two-hour session of experimental sounds by Erin Demastes and Dylan Burchett, a duo visiting from Louisiana.

Demastes is an experimental composer, performer, and instrument maker. She uses everyday, household objects and hacked electronics for her installations and performances and subverts their use and perception with play and experimentation. Burchett does a variety of sound-related things that frequently involve materials powered by electricity.

The evening will also feature two duo sets by Austin-based performers: Feeling Small & Adam Hilton, and Grid Exit.

Cloud Tree Studios & Gallery presents "No Turning Back," a brief, two-hour session of experimental sounds by Erin Demastes and Dylan Burchett, a duo visiting from Louisiana.

Demastes is an experimental composer, performer, and instrument maker. She uses everyday, household objects and hacked electronics for her installations and performances and subverts their use and perception with play and experimentation. Burchett does a variety of sound-related things that frequently involve materials powered by electricity.

The evening will also feature two duo sets by Austin-based performers: Feeling Small & Adam Hilton, and Grid Exit.

WHEN

WHERE

Cloud Tree Studios & Gallery
3411 E 5th St., Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://iloveprocessedfoods.com/no-turning-back

TICKET INFO

$5
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.