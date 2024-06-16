Cloud Tree Studios & Gallery presents "No Turning Back," a brief, two-hour session of experimental sounds by Erin Demastes and Dylan Burchett, a duo visiting from Louisiana.

Demastes is an experimental composer, performer, and instrument maker. She uses everyday, household objects and hacked electronics for her installations and performances and subverts their use and perception with play and experimentation. Burchett does a variety of sound-related things that frequently involve materials powered by electricity.

The evening will also feature two duo sets by Austin-based performers: Feeling Small & Adam Hilton, and Grid Exit.