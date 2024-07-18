ColdTowne Theater presents Angelina Martin

Angelina Martin is an Austin-based comedian who has been featured on Comedy Central and OFTV. She has opened for Todd Barry and performed at Moontower Comedy Festival, Come and Take It Comedy Festival, Out of Bounds Festival, Austin Sketch Fest, and hundreds of venues across the country. Martin has been a finalist in the Funniest Person in Austin Contest (2022) and as well as a finalist for Best Stand-Up Comic in The Austin Chronicle's Best of Austin Reader Poll (2022, 2023, 2024). She is one of the hosts of Buzzkill at The Buzz Mill, the longest running weekly stand-up show in Austin, as well as the host and creator of the popular show, Slide in the DMs.

