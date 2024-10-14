Communities in Schools of Central Texas presents Food for Thought

Communities in Schools of Central Texas will present Food for Thought, an evening of fine cuisine from Austin's hottest restaurants, while supporting critical services that unlock student potential in Central Texas.

All proceeds will provide students with mental health and counseling services, basic needs resources, enrichment opportunities, post-secondary guidance, and more.

Participating restaurants include Aba, Eberly, Emmer & Rye, Il Brutto, Kerbey Lane All Day Cafe, La Popular CDMX, Ling Wu @ the Grove, Loro, Lucky Robot, Moonshine Bar and Grill, Nômadé, Parkside, Poeta, Revue, Serenade @ W Austin Hotel, Stories Lost Pines Resort, Suga's Cakery, The Dirdie Birdie, The Guest House, Uncle Nicky's, Verbena, and Verdad True Modern Mexican.