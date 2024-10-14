Quantcast

Communities in Schools of Central Texas presents Food for Thought

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Communities in Schools of Central Texas

Communities in Schools of Central Texas will present Food for Thought, an evening of fine cuisine from Austin's hottest restaurants, while supporting critical services that unlock student potential in Central Texas.

All proceeds will provide students with mental health and counseling services, basic needs resources, enrichment opportunities, post-secondary guidance, and more.

Participating restaurants include Aba, Eberly, Emmer & Rye, Il Brutto, Kerbey Lane All Day Cafe, La Popular CDMX, Ling Wu @ the Grove, Loro, Lucky Robot, Moonshine Bar and Grill, Nômadé, Parkside, Poeta, Revue, Serenade @ W Austin Hotel, Stories Lost Pines Resort, Suga's Cakery, The Dirdie Birdie, The Guest House, Uncle Nicky's, Verbena, and Verdad True Modern Mexican.

Communities in Schools of Central Texas will present Food for Thought, an evening of fine cuisine from Austin's hottest restaurants, while supporting critical services that unlock student potential in Central Texas.

All proceeds will provide students with mental health and counseling services, basic needs resources, enrichment opportunities, post-secondary guidance, and more.

Participating restaurants include Aba, Eberly, Emmer & Rye, Il Brutto, Kerbey Lane All Day Cafe, La Popular CDMX, Ling Wu @ the Grove, Loro, Lucky Robot, Moonshine Bar and Grill, Nômadé, Parkside, Poeta, Revue, Serenade @ W Austin Hotel, Stories Lost Pines Resort, Suga's Cakery, The Dirdie Birdie, The Guest House, Uncle Nicky's, Verbena, and Verdad True Modern Mexican.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live & 3TEN ACL Live)
310 W Willie Nelson Blvd, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://ciscentraltexas.org/foodforthought

TICKET INFO

$250

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.