Contracommon presents Michael Guerra Foerster: "Summer's Almost Gone" oppening reception

Contracommon will present "Summer’s Almost Gone," a solo exhibition from Michael Guerra Foerster in which the artist explores ideas of intimacy, separation, solitude, grief, and memory through ceramic and unfired clay sculpture and installation.

Foerster is an artist living and working in San Antonio who received a BFA with a concentration in ceramics from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2018, has studied at Haystack, Penland and Arrowmont Schools of Craft, participated in residencies at Brick Gallery and Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts, and exhibited nationally, including creating temporary and permanent public art pieces in San Antonio.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 28.