Contracommon presents Tobar: "Neon Rodeo" opening reception

Contracommon will present "Neon Rodeo: Act 1," the first in a series of solo exhibitions by Chris Tobar Rodriguez, known professionally as Tobar, a multi-faceted creative professional based in Austin. With over a decade of experience in design, he has earned a reputation for pushing creative boundaries and blending art with design to produce visually striking and thought-provoking work.

Drawing inspiration from his new home in Texas and his Afro-Latino heritage, with "Neon Rodeo: Act 1" Tobar dives into themes of struggle, perseverance, and the relentless pursuit of freedom. Through a modern lens, he reimagines Western iconography, creating a powerful visual narrative that speaks to the artist’s journey.

This exhibition isn’t just about showcasing art; it’s about making an impact. Tobar’s work aims to inspire viewers to find their own balance in the face of life’s challenges. The Neon Rodeo series will continue to unfold, each installment delving deeper into the complexities of the artist’s experience, ultimately crafting a larger narrative that invites audiences to explore their own stories of resilience and creativity.

Following the opening reception, which will include a performance by the artist, the exhibition will remain on display through October 28.