Cosmic Intuition Productions presents Concerts for Human Harmony

Cosmic Intuition Productions celebrates 30 years of presenting diverse and international music in Austin with Concerts for Human Harmony. With the theme of Beauty of Unity 3, their third production spotlights the beauty of people uniting, coming together, and playing music.

The event features healing and meditative sounds by Celestial Vibrations, featuring harpist Elaine Barber, Cosmic Intuition featuring rhythmic poetry by Eartha Colson and special guest flautist/saxophonist Alex Coke, vocalists of Atash. Cosmic Intuition will perform the music of the Cosmos, Sun Ra, Alice Coltrane, Rashah Amen and more. The event closes with high level Salsa music by Rey Arteaga/Son Y No Son.

Concerts for Human Harmony is a non-profit event under the auspices of The Museum of Human Achievement and is funded in part by the City of Austin Economic Development Department.