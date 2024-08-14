Dimmitt Contemporary Art Austin presents Myles Bennett + Ruth Borgenicht: "Transcendent Arrays" opening reception

Dimmitt Contemporary Art Austin will present "Transcendent Arrays," a joint exhibition of new paintings and ceramics by Myles Bennett and Ruth Borgenicht.

The exhibition showcases the interwoven creativity of Bennett and Borgenicht, whose works, though distinct in medium and form, converge to explore themes of structure, fragility, and transformation. It invites viewers into a dialogue between Bennett’s intricate manipulations of canvas and Borgenicht’s sculptural ceramic forms, underscoring their mutual fascination with geometry, materiality, and the intersection of art and science.

Together, their works resonate with a shared interest in the delicate balance between strength and fragility, order and transformation, making the exhibition a compelling exploration of material and form.

The exhibition remain on display through September 28.