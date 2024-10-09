Dimmitt Contemporary Art presents Clementine Maconachie: "FLOW + FORM" opening reception

Dimmitt Contemporary Art Austin will present "FLOW + FORM," an exhibition of sculptures by Sydney-based artist Clementine Maconachie.

"FLOW + FORM" marks Maconachie’s debut solo exhibition with Dimmitt Contemporary Art, showcasing her striking collection of wall folds and totems. Crafted entirely by hand, Maconachie employs her own body weight to meticulously cut and cold-bend materials like brass, steel and aluminum. Her totems, sculpted from Hebel stone, stand as testaments to the physicality and precision of her process. This collection emphasizes the interplay between force and form, material and movement, offering an immersive experience of sculptural shape and texture.

A former Olympic gold medalist and world record-holding swimmer, Maconachie infuses her athletic background into her art, channeling the fluidity of motion and the natural world. Her process is physically demanding, blending the strength of industrial materials with the organic, flowing shapes they embody. Through minimalistic, organic, and occasionally figurative forms, Maconachie unveils the underlying tenderness within these materials, inviting viewers to appreciate their raw yet graceful beauty.

Maconachie will be on hand for a meet and greet at the opening reception. The exhibition will remain on display through October 31.