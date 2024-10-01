DORF Gallery presents "Soft Opening” opening reception

DORF, the Austin art space supporting creatives since 2018, will move to a brand new gallery space inside the Zilker Point Development. To celebrate their new space, gallery founders Sara Vanderbeek and Eric Manche will present the opening reception for the new exhibition, “Soft Opening.”

The show will explore the theme of softness in all its forms and feature works by local, as well as New York and LA-based artists Eepi Chaad, Michael Anthony Garcia, Nitashia Johnson, Bárbara Miñaro, Natalia Nakazawa, Rebeca Proctor, Libby Rosen and James Viscardi.

Programming will also include a performance by Michael Anthony Garcia at 8 p.m., music by DJ Apanda, complimentary libations, and the Connor’s Creamery soft serve truck.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through January 11, 2025.