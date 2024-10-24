Dougherty Arts Center presents "Play Fight: A Search for Connection" opening reception

"Play Fight" showcases the work of the Dougherty’s current Ceramic Visual Artists in Residence: Diane Sung, Chelsea Biggerstaff, and Chance Ramirez.

Sung’s work visualizes the distortion of language through fragmented letters and metaphorical landscapes, where figures navigate themes of discovery, code-switching, and wayfinding.

Biggerstaff’s work explores the rituals of sobriety and the generational scars of addiction through wood panel sculptures and masks, reflecting a powerful journey of healing and transformation.

Inspired by a career in mental health, Ramirez (they/them/theirs) makes hand-built works about pleasure, pain, and joyful resistance for people who like getting lost in the details.

The exhibition will remain on display in the Julia C. Butridge Gallery through December 7.