Dougherty Arts Center presents Ruben Miranda: "Natura" opening day

Ruben Miranda’s latest exhibit, "Natura," reflects the intricate relationship between nature and the human form. His mixed media drawings create a surreal and graphic atmosphere, where bold outlines and organic forms intertwine. Faces, torsos, and elements of flora and fauna blend with natural colors and mechanical shapes, resulting in a unique fusion that captures the essence of Mother Nature with a modern, spontaneous approach.



The exhibit will remain on display at the Julia C. Butridge Gallery within the Dougherty Arts Center through December 7.