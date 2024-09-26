Quantcast

Dougherty Arts Center presents Ruben Miranda: "Natura" opening day

Artwork by Ruben Miranda

Ruben Miranda’s latest exhibit, "Natura," reflects the intricate relationship between nature and the human form. His mixed media drawings create a surreal and graphic atmosphere, where bold outlines and organic forms intertwine. Faces, torsos, and elements of flora and fauna blend with natural colors and mechanical shapes, resulting in a unique fusion that captures the essence of Mother Nature with a modern, spontaneous approach.

The exhibit will remain on display at the Julia C. Butridge Gallery within the Dougherty Arts Center through December 7.

WHEN

WHERE

Dougherty Arts Center
1110 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.austintexas.gov/department/julia-c-butridge-gallery

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
