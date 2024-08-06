Dougherty Arts Center presents Sari Shryack: "Adorn: Stories of Found Memory" opening reception

Dougherty Arts Center presents Sari Shryack: "Adorn: Stories of Found Memory." Shryack is an acrylic and oil painter from Austin whose work repositions and re-examines teenage girlhood from the 1990s and early 2000s.

Her bright and colorful paintings are full of products, candies, and toys from era specific advertisements and thrift stores. The subjects of her paintings have been recast for their inherent beauty regardless of their utility or monetary value.

The exhibition will remain on display at the Julia C. Butridge Gallery located within the Dougherty Arts Center through October 5.