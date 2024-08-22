Dougherty Arts Center presents "Texas Artists / Texas Music" opening reception

"Texas Artists / Texas Music" features the work of 12 artists who have created pieces inspired by a song, musician, or style of music associated with Texas. By blending diverse media and personal interpretations, the exhibit explores how music influences and inspires visual art, capturing the essence of some of Texas’s vibrant musical heritage.



Participating artists include Amitai Plasse, Billy Ray Mangham, Carl Block, Denise Elliott Jones, Greg Barton, Jess Wade, Jamie Lea Wade, Karen Woodward, Liz Potter, B Shawn Cox, Sylvia Troconis, and TVHeadATX.

The exhibit will remain on display at the Julia C. Butridge Gallery located within the Dougherty Arts Center through October 26.