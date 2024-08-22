Quantcast

Dougherty Arts Center presents "Texas Artists / Texas Music" opening reception

Images courtesy of Amitai Plasse, Billy Ray Mangham, Carl Block, Denise Elliott Jones, Greg Barton, Jess Wade, Jamie Lea Wade, Karen Woodward, Liz Potter, B Shawn Cox, Sylvia Troconis, and TVHeadATX.

"Texas Artists / Texas Music" features the work of 12 artists who have created pieces inspired by a song, musician, or style of music associated with Texas. By blending diverse media and personal interpretations, the exhibit explores how music influences and inspires visual art, capturing the essence of some of Texas’s vibrant musical heritage.

Participating artists include Amitai Plasse, Billy Ray Mangham, Carl Block, Denise Elliott Jones, Greg Barton, Jess Wade, Jamie Lea Wade, Karen Woodward, Liz Potter, B Shawn Cox, Sylvia Troconis, and TVHeadATX.

The exhibit will remain on display at the Julia C. Butridge Gallery located within the Dougherty Arts Center through October 26.

WHEN

WHERE

Dougherty Arts Center
1110 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.austintexas.gov/department/julia-c-butridge-gallery

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
