Early Era Collective presents Rising From the Roots

Early Era Collective's Rising from the Roots celebrates U.S. immigrants through filmed interviews and live dance. The exhibit-style live production will feature interviewees and artists who have immigrated from Lebanon, Palestine, Bangladesh, Belgium, the Philippines, and more.

Co-Produced by Chakra Media Company, the interviews feature activists, educators, spiritual leaders, and artists working for change in their communities. There will be live performances from Austin Dance India, A'lante Flamenco, Oro Dance Company, and Alexa Capareda + Lisa del Rosario highlight Austin's diverse dance community.

Small audiences of up to 25 viewers will be guided through the Museum as the production unfolds.