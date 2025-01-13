Quantcast

Eckhart Tolle Foundation presents An Evening with Eckhart Tolle

Photo courtesy of Eckhart Tolle

During this special evening with Eckhart Tolle, he will point the audience to spiritual awakening and the transformation of consciousness. With his hallmark warmth, humor, and compassion, Eckhart promises to connect audience members with the peace and serenity that arises from living in the moment.

Tolle’s profound, yet simple teachings have helped millions worldwide awaken to a vibrantly alive inner peace in their daily lives. His writings and public events have touched millions of lives, garnering fans to the likes of Oprah, the Dalai Lama, and Deepak Chopra. He is the best-selling author of The Power of Now and A New Earth.

WHEN

WHERE

The Long Center for the Performing Arts
701 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://thelongcenter.org/events/an-evening-with-eckhart-tolle/

TICKET INFO

