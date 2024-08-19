Quantcast

Esther’s Follies Theater presents Bigly Battle at the Ballot Box

Photo courtesy of Esther’s Follies Theater

After the Democratic National Convention welcomes Harris-Walz as their candidates, Esther’s comedy revue explores the Democrats’ newfound, meme-worthy excitement in the race.

Esther’s newest musical extravaganza, “Democratic Rhapsody,” is set against the timeless libretto of Queen’s "Bohemian Rhapsody," with Sleepy Joe, Nancy Pelosi, and spoilers on both sides of the aisle!

“Supreme Court Hijinks,” Esther’s newest parody, sees the conservative justices dealing with their ethical challenges, with Alito, Thomas, Kavanaugh, and Barrett dodging the questions.

It’s always a wild ride trying to interview Donald Trump, even for Fox News darling, Meghan Kelly. Trump and his new VP in charge of Cat Ladies, JD Vance, sing “You’re Welcome!” for all the click-bait and lies he’s bringing to the campaign.

WHEN

WHERE

Esther's Follies
525 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.esthersfollies.com/

TICKET INFO

$30-$40

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
