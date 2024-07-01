Quantcast

Ethereal Horror Fest and Bat City Scaregrounds presents Blood & Brushes: Special Effects Showdown

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Ethereal Horror Fest and Bat City Scaregrounds

Blood & Brushes: Special Effects Showdown will feature three artists, three hours, and one spine-chilling challenge. With host Scarah Damsel of the Doomed, three talented artists will compete live in front of a panel of judges as they craft original horror looks that push the boundaries of terror.

Blood and Brushes is designed for both horror fans and art lovers. Attendees will have the opportunity to create their own horror-themed artwork under the guidance of skilled artists, all while enjoying a hauntingly immersive atmosphere.

Blood & Brushes: Special Effects Showdown will feature three artists, three hours, and one spine-chilling challenge. With host Scarah Damsel of the Doomed, three talented artists will compete live in front of a panel of judges as they craft original horror looks that push the boundaries of terror.

Blood and Brushes is designed for both horror fans and art lovers. Attendees will have the opportunity to create their own horror-themed artwork under the guidance of skilled artists, all while enjoying a hauntingly immersive atmosphere.

WHEN

WHERE

Kick Butt Coffee
5775 Airport Blvd Suite 725, Austin, TX 78752, USA
https://www.etherealhorrorfest.com/bloodandbrushes

TICKET INFO

$5

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.