Ethereal Horror Fest and Bat City Scaregrounds presents Blood & Brushes: Special Effects Showdown

Blood & Brushes: Special Effects Showdown will feature three artists, three hours, and one spine-chilling challenge. With host Scarah Damsel of the Doomed, three talented artists will compete live in front of a panel of judges as they craft original horror looks that push the boundaries of terror.

Blood and Brushes is designed for both horror fans and art lovers. Attendees will have the opportunity to create their own horror-themed artwork under the guidance of skilled artists, all while enjoying a hauntingly immersive atmosphere.

