Fallout Theater presents Come @ Me: A One-Year Anniversary Show Celebration

Fallout Theater will celebrate the one-year anniversary of their Saturday night comedy show, Come @ Me, featuring drink specials, a photo booth, and more.

The totally improvised live show is inspired by the social media of the audience members. Guests can DM @come.atx.me to submit their Instagram profile for the show.

The show is reated by Isaac Garza, Amy Knop, and Kyle Irion, and stars Juese Cutler, Sunny Huang, Xander Noland, Lisa Jackson, Colton Matocha, Jenn Rosario, Kevin Anderson, Jamie Meeks, and special guests.