Fallout Theater presents Slide in the DMs: A Comedy Show
Photo by Leslie Lewis
Slide in the DMs is a monthly comedy show inspired by the ridiculous inboxes of local Austin celebrities. The delightfully dirty show features a rotating cast of performers and hosted by local comedy jock Angelina Martin.
