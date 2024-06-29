Fallout Theater presents Slide in the DMs: A Comedy Show

Slide in the DMs is a monthly comedy show inspired by the ridiculous inboxes of local Austin celebrities. The delightfully dirty show features a rotating cast of performers and hosted by local comedy jock Angelina Martin.

Slide in the DMs is a monthly comedy show inspired by the ridiculous inboxes of local Austin celebrities. The delightfully dirty show features a rotating cast of performers and hosted by local comedy jock Angelina Martin.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.