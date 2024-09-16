Quantcast

Fantastic Fest

Photo courtesy of Neon

The 19th annual Fantastic Fest will feature movies from around the globe, including 28 world premieres, 23 international and North American premieres, and 15 U.S. premieres.

Among the highlights will be opening night film Never Let Go starring Halle Berry; a special screening of the Netflix documentary Will & Harper; Neon’s Palme d'Or winner, Anora; Paramount+’s anticipated prequel to Rosemary's Baby, Apartment 7A; DreamWorks Animation’s new epic feature, The Wild Robot;A24’s suspenseful dark comedy, A Different Man; and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema South Lamar
1120 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.fantasticfest.com/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
