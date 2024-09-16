The 19th annual Fantastic Fest will feature movies from around the globe, including 28 world premieres, 23 international and North American premieres, and 15 U.S. premieres.

Among the highlights will be opening night film Never Let Go starring Halle Berry; a special screening of the Netflix documentary Will & Harper; Neon’s Palme d'Or winner, Anora; Paramount+’s anticipated prequel to Rosemary's Baby, Apartment 7A; DreamWorks Animation’s new epic feature, The Wild Robot;A24’s suspenseful dark comedy, A Different Man; and more.