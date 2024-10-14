Quantcast

Fierce Whiskers Distillery presents Bourbon Battle

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Fierce Whiskers Distillery

Fierce Whiskers Distillery will present the third annual Austin Bourbon Battle. Twelve of the most talented bartenders around Austin will go head-to-head creating cocktails using Fierce Whiskers’ Texas Straight Bourbon.

This year's battle represents the best of the best when it comes to crafting innovative cocktails, with steep competitors from spots like Equipment Room, Nickel City, Il Brutto, Roosevelt Room, Stella San Jac, and more.

Ticket-holders will be able to try sample size portions of each cocktail entry, purchase full portions of select cocktails, and vote on their favorites to crown a People’s Choice winner.

A hand-selected panel of judges will round out the night by crowning the grand prize winner and the biggest prize yet, $10,000.

WHEN

WHERE

Fierce Whiskers Distillery
5333 Fleming Ct, Austin, TX 78744, USA
https://www.exploretock.com/fiercewhiskersdistillery/event/507039

TICKET INFO

$40
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
