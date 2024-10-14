Fierce Whiskers Distillery presents Bourbon Battle

Fierce Whiskers Distillery will present the third annual Austin Bourbon Battle. Twelve of the most talented bartenders around Austin will go head-to-head creating cocktails using Fierce Whiskers’ Texas Straight Bourbon.

This year's battle represents the best of the best when it comes to crafting innovative cocktails, with steep competitors from spots like Equipment Room, Nickel City, Il Brutto, Roosevelt Room, Stella San Jac, and more.

Ticket-holders will be able to try sample size portions of each cocktail entry, purchase full portions of select cocktails, and vote on their favorites to crown a People’s Choice winner.

A hand-selected panel of judges will round out the night by crowning the grand prize winner and the biggest prize yet, $10,000.