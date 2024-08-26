Quantcast

Georgetown presents South Main Arts Festival

Photo courtesy of Georgetown Arts and Culture

The City of Georgetown will present its third annual South Main Arts Festival, located in the new South Main Arts District. Visitors can shop the juried artist booths while viewing the chalk art project executed by artists and volunteers from the community. Attendees will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite chalk art piece winners, which will be announced at the end of the festival.

Food trucks, live music, dancers, interactive drumming, and printmaking will be available at the Georgetown Art Center. Special art exhibits include "Entangled" at the Georgetown Art Center and "Cirque at Grace Chapel," curated by Stinger Studio.

WHEN

WHERE

Georgetown Art Center
816 S Main St, Georgetown, TX 78626, USA
https://arts.georgetown.org/southmainartfest/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
