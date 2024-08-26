Georgetown presents South Main Arts Festival

The City of Georgetown will present its third annual South Main Arts Festival, located in the new South Main Arts District. Visitors can shop the juried artist booths while viewing the chalk art project executed by artists and volunteers from the community. Attendees will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite chalk art piece winners, which will be announced at the end of the festival.

Food trucks, live music, dancers, interactive drumming, and printmaking will be available at the Georgetown Art Center. Special art exhibits include "Entangled" at the Georgetown Art Center and "Cirque at Grace Chapel," curated by Stinger Studio.