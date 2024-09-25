Glass Half Full Theatre presents Yamel Cucuy

Set to an original score of indigenous percussion and folkloric guitar, Yamel Cucuy blends sophisticated puppetry with live actors and draws upon frightening folk tales and modern horror movies to create a terrifying psychological landscape of legal and spiritual pitfalls.

The story of a girl on the precipice of adulthood, the play follows a young girl named Yamel as she faces the physical and metaphysical violence of borders. Living under the constant fear of deportation, Yamel’s imagination is haunted by both the specter of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Agents and the stories of Cucuys she grew up hearing in Mexico.