grayDUCK Gallery presents Katherine Brimberry: "Chronicles: a Retrospective" opening reception

grayDUCK Gallery will present a retrospective of one of the cornerstones of the Texas printmaking world, Katherine Brimberry. She is Co-founder, Director, and Senior Master Printer of the Flatbed Center for Contemporary Printmaking.

Founded in 1989 Flatbed Press, a collaborative publishing workshop in Austin, has become one of the premier artists’ printshops in America and an epicenter for the art form. Brimberry has always been an important collaborator in many artists’ work, but this exhibition will celebrate and highlight her long career as an artist.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 6.