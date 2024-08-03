ICOSA Collective presents "Straight Like That" opening reception

ICOSA Collective will present "Straight Like That," a group exhibition of works from the Houston-based artist collective, Throughline, guest curated by Mueni Loko Rudd. This is the first exhibition of this art exchange between two Texas cities separated by almost 200 miles but connected in community and a commitment to showcasing diverse voices in contemporary art.

In “Straight Like That,” Throughline artists bring forth a collection of contemporary art that embraces authenticity, innovation, and a deep connection to personal commitment. Rudd embraced these themes as curator similarly to the participating collective artists, embodying its philosophy of standing by what you offer to the outside world. In this instance the art ecosystem. In the context of the exhibition, it reflects Mueni's commitment to showcasing art contributions that are genuine, truthful, and deeply connected to the lived experiences and perspectives of diverse communities.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through September 14.