ICOSA Collective presents "Summer Break" opening reception

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through August 3.

ICOSA Collective presents "Summer Break," a group exhibition curated by Kevin Ivester featuring the work of current Collective members and interns. Artists featured include Leon Alesi, Amy Bench, Darcie Book, Shawn Camp, Veronica Ceci, B. Shawn Cox , Erin Cunningham, Genavieve Gurko, Mai Gutierrez, Sarah Hirneisen, Hayden Howe, Alexis Hunter, Chantal Lesley, Amanda McInerney, Monica Mohnot, Juliette Nickle, Vy Ngo, Matt Rebholz, Jacqueline Overby, Lana Waldrep-Appl, and Jenn Wilson.

