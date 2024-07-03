Imagine Art presents Smoke & Sizzle Fire Sale

Imagine Art's Smoke & Sizzle Fire Sale will feature an array of work on display and for sale at bargain prices. This will be the culminating event for this year’s AmeriCorps Artists in Residence, who have worked with Imagine Art's artists since September 2023 to create high quality, imaginative work and prepare them for public display and sale.

The centerpiece of the Smoke & Sizzle Fire Sale will be a Raku firing and demonstration. The public is invited to purchase a ceramic piece, apply glaze to it, and watch it fired using the raku method.

The event takes place from 11 am to 4 pm.