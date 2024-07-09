Jeff Lofton presents 1950s Miles Davis Tribute

Jazz trumpeter and composer Jeff Lofton is a Grammy member and two-time SXSW Austin Music Awards winner. His creativity, musical integrity and talent shines through in both his 1950s Miles Davis tribute as well as his original material.

