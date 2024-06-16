Quantcast

John Sebastian and Jimmy Vivino in concert

Photo by Jim Shea

Over four decades the contributions of John Sebastian have become a permanent part of our American musical fabric. His group, The Lovin’ Spoonful, played a major role in the mid-’60s rock revolution, with songs like “Do You Believe In Magic?,” “You Didn’t Have To Be So Nice,” “Daydream,” and more.

Sebastian will be joined by Jimmy Vivino, who served as the Music Director on the TBS late night show Conan and has been a consistent element in O'Brien's late night career, starting with the first episode of Late Night with Conan O'Brien in September 1993.

WHEN

WHERE

Stateside at the Paramount
719 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/11409

TICKET INFO

$40-$75

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
