John Sebastian and Jimmy Vivino in concert

Over four decades the contributions of John Sebastian have become a permanent part of our American musical fabric. His group, The Lovin’ Spoonful, played a major role in the mid-’60s rock revolution, with songs like “Do You Believe In Magic?,” “You Didn’t Have To Be So Nice,” “Daydream,” and more.

Sebastian will be joined by Jimmy Vivino, who served as the Music Director on the TBS late night show Conan and has been a consistent element in O'Brien's late night career, starting with the first episode of Late Night with Conan O'Brien in September 1993.