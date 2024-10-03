Jourdan-Bachman Pioneer Farms presents Full Supermoon on 90-Acres

Pioneer Farms will open up its 90 acres when it is normally closed to the public to give full private access for the magic of the Full Super Moon. The full moon has inspired myths, beliefs and rituals for all of time. The full moon creates heightened intuition that inspires new birth, new growth and transformation.

Pioneer Farms is on 90-acres of undisturbed land traversed by the Chisolm Trail and full of history as told by the many 18th and 19th century buildings filled with spirits who still remain to share their stories. There will be equipment to facilitate and haunting history of this historic location