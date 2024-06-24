Quantcast

Katie Folger presents Getting in Bed with the Pizza Man

Photo by Patrick Rusk, Rusk Photography

Fresh from her Los Angeles premiere and back by popular demand, Katie Folger (actress, writer, and comedienne) returns to Austin to perform Getting in Bed with the Pizza Man, a racy, whimsical one-woman show exploring the perils and thrills of sex and singledom in the post-pandemic era.

A dagger-tongued jump down a rabbit hole of beginner's sexual empowerment, Folger’s theatrical debut garnered her a star-rising flurry of attention after its Austin premiere.

The July 12 and 13 performances will feature comedienne Stef Dag as an opening act. Dag is an actor, nationally touring stand-up comedian, and host and creator of the internet dating show, Hot & Single.

WHEN

WHERE

Ground Floor Theatre
979 Springdale Rd #122, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://www.katiefolger.com/gbpm-tickets

TICKET INFO

$40

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
