KMFA Classical 89.5 presents Lady Like

Photo courtesy of KMFA Classical 89.5

aGLIFF is partnering with director Luke Willis and Austin Dance Festival for the Austin premiere of his new documentary, Lady Like, starring Lady Camden of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame. The screening will be followed by a live Q&A with Lady Camden and Willis.

Lady Like is the origin story of Lady Camden, the drag persona of Rex Wheeler, as they navigate the fame of being on RuPaul’s Drag Race and confront the ghosts of childhood trauma.

Lady Camden burst onto the world stage in Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, a favorite of fans and the queen herself. However, like many drag queens, the London-born and San Francisco-based Rex Wheeler created Camden to not only shine a light, but to confront a life of bullying and trauma.

Willis has created a docu-fantasy, featuring Lady Camden’s very outrageous origin story (involving tons of glitter) and a moving documentary about using the art of drag to heal and offer hope.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin Ventures Studio Theater
501 W 3rd St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.agliff.org/queer-spectrum/2024/11/3/lady-like-starring-lady-camden

TICKET INFO

$25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
