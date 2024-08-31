KMFA Offbeat Series: Austin Unconducted presents Night Poems

Austin Unconducted's Night Poems concert features an evening of music inspired by the various shades and hues as it unfolds and deepens. Central to the program is KMFA’s Draylen Mason Composer-in-Residence Sophie Mathieu’s evocative new composition, Night Poem, which utilizes the textures and timbres of the string orchestra to delve into the profound mysteries of the nocturnal world.

Contemporary pieces, tonally aligned, enhance the journey through the night’s diverse realms, highlighting Austin Unconducted’s versatility – from the intimate to the expansive.

Tickets include a pre-concert talk beginning at 3 pm and complimentary sips from Tito's Handmade Vodka, STILL Austin, and wine courtesy of Georgetown Winery and Vineyard.